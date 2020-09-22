Back to One, Episode 127: Harry Melling

Some actors steal scenes, Harry Melling’s scenes steal movies. The limb-less thespian in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the sinister Zuckerberg-like villain in The Old Guard, and now the “spider preacher” Roy Laferty in The Devil All The Time are just some of the characters he’s brought to life, who all feel like they continue to exist beyond their short time on screen. In this episode he talks about his early acting education performing in the Harry Potter films, the importance of “forgetting it all” in order to be in the moment, getting the “invitation” to “play,” and not getting down in Covid time, plus much more!

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.