Watch: Narrative and Documentary Shorts from the 2020 Filmfort Film Festival
Filmmaker is very happy to partner with the Filmfort Film Festival for its 2020 Filmfort Online Showcase. These films are available to watch here, free, on the site through Sunday, September 27.
32 Goldfish
Erik M.G. Fox
2019, USA, 11:20
A hitman does one last job to afford his way back home before it’s too late.
www.erikmgfox.com/32goldfish
Bennifer
Directed by Ryan McGlade
2019, United States, 13:02
Jed’s family isn’t how he remembered it.
http://www.ryanmcglade.com/
Cosmic Spaghetti
Directed by Gurleen Rai
2019, USA, 7:37
Cosmic Spaghetti is feminist think piece disguised as an absurdist comedy.
www.zimteemo.com
Cyan
Directed by Dominic Mercurio
2020, USA, 15:07
Cyan follows singer Lalin St. Juste of The Seshen on an introspective journey through eerie industrial labyrinths and a lonesome serene beach as she searches for answers and closure while memories of four women saturate her mind.
https://theseshen.com/
Floreana
Directed by Louis Morton
2018, U.S.A. / Denmark, 4:00
On a remote island in the future people are preparing for an important mission.
https://vimeo.com/louisjmorton
Ghost Nursery
Directed by Brandon Wilson
2019, USA, 6:46
A ghost is born in the forest.
http://brandonfwilson.com/
Goldfish
Directed by Daniel Zvereff, 2019, USA, 4:02
A powerful dream inspires creation after it extinguishes the distracting facade of a monotonous reality.
www.zvereff.com
Hannahs
Directed by India Donaldson
2019, USA,14:00
A woman cons her way into another woman’s apartment, resulting in a strange and intimate encounter.
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8435156/
I See in the Dark
Directed by Lana Bregar
2019, Slovenia, 16:00
The short documentary shows three individuals who have lost their sight. Their intimate narrative takes the viewer on a journey to their world and feelings about the loss of vision.
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm9807018/
I’ll Be Here for a While
Directed by Dylan & Dakota Pailes-Friedman
2019, USA, 11:00
After a long day in New York City, Lenny kisses his estranged mother gently on the forehead.
“Could you stay for a while?”
56bones.com/illbehereforawhile/
Lucky Dog
Directed by Collins Salovaara
2019, USA, 10:34
A vegan entrepreneur torpedos her life in a desperate attempt to make her dog immortal.
https://vimeo.com/collinssalovaara
Lusty Crest
Directed by Kati Skelton
2020, USA, 14:00
A young woman named Kasha tries to escape her romantic past by starting over as a maid at a love hotel called Lusty Crest. But she soon discovers that the hotel is plagued by not only human lechers, but supernatural ones as well.
Molly’s Single
Directed by Ariel Gardner
2019, USA, 24:00
After a complex break-up, Molly seeks solace in casual dating.
vimeo.com/arielgardner
Musical Ecology
Directed by Ian Clark
2019, USA, 3:31
Electronic virtuoso Dan Deacon discusses the interrelationship between music, consciousness, and plant intelligence.
https://ianclark.studio
Ponyboi
Directed by River Gallo, Sadé Clacken Joseph
2019, USA, 18:42
An intersex runaway confronts his past after a magical encounter with a cowboy.
https://ponyboithefilm.com/
Realms
Directed by Benjamin Reinhardt
2018, USA, 8:00
A journey through dark and hallucinatory worlds.
Selling Death
Directed by Kevin Castanheira
2020, USA, 12:34
Every year, thousands of funeral directors meet at a convention to see the latest and greatest products related to the death industry. Get a glimpse at the people they meet with and the grim reality of the industry they make a living in…selling death.
http://www.kevincastanheira.com + www.hellohanson.com
T
Directed by Keisha Rae Witherspoon
2019, USA, 13:51
A film crew follows three grieving participants of Miami’s annual T Ball, where folks assemble to model R.I.P. T-shirts and innovative costumes designed in honor of their dead.
Keisha.me + thirdhorizonmedia.com
The Coin
Directed by Siqi Song
2019, China/USA, 6:00
In Chinese New Year holidays, finding the coin inside the dumplings means having a blessed year ahead. A young woman loses a jar on her journey to a new country, which contains the lucky coins she has been collecting growing up. Her new life begins with a search to find the coin.
http://songsiqi.com/thecoin/
The Deepest Hole
Directed by Matt McCormick
2020, USA, 12:25
During the Cold War, the United States and Soviet Union raced to see which country could dig the deepest hole, but only one found Hell in the process.
www.rodeofilmco.com
The Little Soul
Directed by Barbara Rupik
2019, Poland, 9:00
A human soul leaves the dead body and sets off on a journey through the post-mortem world.
https://vimeo.com/bararu
The Other Border
Directed by Justin Zimmerman
2019, USA, 8:00
High school student Gerardo Hernandez – raised in the United States since six months of age – was one of over 100 undocumented workers arrested by ICE in Ohio on June 5th, 2018. Gerardo spent almost 2 months in prison before being released… and is now scheduled to be deported. The Other Border is his American story, told through intimate interviews with Gerardo and his sister, Karime, and shot exclusively on 8mm and 16mm film.
www.brickerdown.com
Tides
Directed by Masami Kawai
2018, USA, 11:08
A family attempts to repair their estrangement with an outing to the beach. A young mother encourages her nine-year-old daughter to reconnect with her father after his release from prison. While the mother sleeps on the beach, father and daughter venture into the dangerous ocean. The rupture in their family might be too great to repair even on a bright summer afternoon.
https://ditchprojects.com/Masami-Kawai