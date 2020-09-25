Watch: Narrative and Documentary Shorts from the 2020 Filmfort Film Festival

Filmmaker is very happy to partner with the Filmfort Film Festival for its 2020 Filmfort Online Showcase. These films are available to watch here, free, on the site through Sunday, September 27. (Click here for the other two sections of films.) Check out the rest of the lineup at Filmfort and keep up via social @filmfortfest and #filmfort2020 #filmfortweekend. Enjoy!

32 Goldfish from Erik M.G. Fox on Vimeo.

32 Goldfish

Erik M.G. Fox

2019, USA, 11:20

A hitman does one last job to afford his way back home before it’s too late.

www.erikmgfox.com/32goldfish

Bennifer from Ryan McGlade on Vimeo.

Bennifer

Directed by Ryan McGlade

2019, United States, 13:02

Jed’s family isn’t how he remembered it.

http://www.ryanmcglade.com/

Cosmic Spaghetti from Zim Teemo on Vimeo.

Cosmic Spaghetti

Directed by Gurleen Rai

2019, USA, 7:37

Cosmic Spaghetti is feminist think piece disguised as an absurdist comedy.

www.zimteemo.com

Cyan

Directed by Dominic Mercurio

2020, USA, 15:07

<a href='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/ck.php?n=a16beeb9&cb=%n' target='_blank'><img src='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/avw.php?zoneid=641&cb=%n&n=a16beeb9&ct0=%c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cyan follows singer Lalin St. Juste of The Seshen on an introspective journey through eerie industrial labyrinths and a lonesome serene beach as she searches for answers and closure while memories of four women saturate her mind.

https://theseshen.com/

Floreana from Louis Morton on Vimeo.

Floreana

Directed by Louis Morton

2018, U.S.A. / Denmark, 4:00

On a remote island in the future people are preparing for an important mission.

https://vimeo.com/louisjmorton

GHOST NURSERY from Brandon Wilson on Vimeo.

Ghost Nursery

Directed by Brandon Wilson

2019, USA, 6:46

A ghost is born in the forest.

http://brandonfwilson.com/

Goldfish

Directed by Daniel Zvereff, 2019, USA, 4:02

A powerful dream inspires creation after it extinguishes the distracting facade of a monotonous reality.

www.zvereff.com

Hannahs

Directed by India Donaldson

2019, USA,14:00

A woman cons her way into another woman’s apartment, resulting in a strange and intimate encounter.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8435156/

I See in the Dark

Directed by Lana Bregar

2019, Slovenia, 16:00

The short documentary shows three individuals who have lost their sight. Their intimate narrative takes the viewer on a journey to their world and feelings about the loss of vision.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm9807018/

I’ll Be Here for a While

Directed by Dylan & Dakota Pailes-Friedman

2019, USA, 11:00

After a long day in New York City, Lenny kisses his estranged mother gently on the forehead.

“Could you stay for a while?”

56bones.com/illbehereforawhile/

Lucky Dog from Collins Salovaara on Vimeo.

Lucky Dog

Directed by Collins Salovaara

2019, USA, 10:34

A vegan entrepreneur torpedos her life in a desperate attempt to make her dog immortal.

https://vimeo.com/collinssalovaara

Lusty Crest

Directed by Kati Skelton

2020, USA, 14:00

A young woman named Kasha tries to escape her romantic past by starting over as a maid at a love hotel called Lusty Crest. But she soon discovers that the hotel is plagued by not only human lechers, but supernatural ones as well.

katiskelton.com

Molly’s Single

Directed by Ariel Gardner

2019, USA, 24:00

After a complex break-up, Molly seeks solace in casual dating.

vimeo.com/arielgardner

Musical Ecology

Directed by Ian Clark

2019, USA, 3:31

Electronic virtuoso Dan Deacon discusses the interrelationship between music, consciousness, and plant intelligence.

https://ianclark.studio

Ponyboi

Directed by River Gallo, Sadé Clacken Joseph

2019, USA, 18:42

An intersex runaway confronts his past after a magical encounter with a cowboy.

https://ponyboithefilm.com/

Realms from Benjamin Rinehardt on Vimeo.

Realms

Directed by Benjamin Reinhardt

2018, USA, 8:00

A journey through dark and hallucinatory worlds.

Selling Death | 2.17.20 from keeper on Vimeo.

Selling Death

Directed by Kevin Castanheira

2020, USA, 12:34

Every year, thousands of funeral directors meet at a convention to see the latest and greatest products related to the death industry. Get a glimpse at the people they meet with and the grim reality of the industry they make a living in…selling death.

http://www.kevincastanheira.com + www.hellohanson.com

T

Directed by Keisha Rae Witherspoon

2019, USA, 13:51

A film crew follows three grieving participants of Miami’s annual T Ball, where folks assemble to model R.I.P. T-shirts and innovative costumes designed in honor of their dead.

Keisha.me + thirdhorizonmedia.com

The Coin

Directed by Siqi Song

2019, China/USA, 6:00

In Chinese New Year holidays, finding the coin inside the dumplings means having a blessed year ahead. A young woman loses a jar on her journey to a new country, which contains the lucky coins she has been collecting growing up. Her new life begins with a search to find the coin.

http://songsiqi.com/thecoin/

The Deepest Hole from Matt McCormick on Vimeo.

The Deepest Hole

Directed by Matt McCormick

2020, USA, 12:25

During the Cold War, the United States and Soviet Union raced to see which country could dig the deepest hole, but only one found Hell in the process.

www.rodeofilmco.com

The Little Soul

Directed by Barbara Rupik

2019, Poland, 9:00

A human soul leaves the dead body and sets off on a journey through the post-mortem world.

https://vimeo.com/bararu

The Other Border

Directed by Justin Zimmerman

2019, USA, 8:00

High school student Gerardo Hernandez – raised in the United States since six months of age – was one of over 100 undocumented workers arrested by ICE in Ohio on June 5th, 2018. Gerardo spent almost 2 months in prison before being released… and is now scheduled to be deported. The Other Border is his American story, told through intimate interviews with Gerardo and his sister, Karime, and shot exclusively on 8mm and 16mm film.

www.brickerdown.com

Tides

Directed by Masami Kawai

2018, USA, 11:08

A family attempts to repair their estrangement with an outing to the beach. A young mother encourages her nine-year-old daughter to reconnect with her father after his release from prison. While the mother sleeps on the beach, father and daughter venture into the dangerous ocean. The rupture in their family might be too great to repair even on a bright summer afternoon.

https://ditchprojects.com/Masami-Kawai