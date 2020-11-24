Back to One, Episode 133: Kevin Corrigan

It’s become a tradition to have actor’s actor Kevin Corrigan on the show every year. This is his third visit (his first two episodes are #1 an #67). Sitting down with the wise sage of indie film always ends up being both a reset and recharge. He has a way of speaking about this art that helps bring us back to the root of what it’s all about: connection, empathy, being alive. In this hour, he tells us about a life-changing event that happened right after wrapping work on the Showtime series Ray Donovan, and how the effects reverberate throughout his dealing with the pandemic. We talk about a scene in The Godfather Part II, and try to wrap our arms around the brilliant work of the young actor Jack Dylan Grazer, star of We Are Who We Are. I ask him about working on The Exorcist III 30 years ago, and Onur Tukel’s latest film this past Summer. As always, there are Brando quotes, plus much, MUCH more.

