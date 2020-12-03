IFP Gotham Awards Announces Posthumous Chadwick Boseman Actor Tribute and Viola Davis Actress Tribute

“Chadwick Boseman was an incredibly talented actor whose significance and impact onscreen and kindness offscreen will never be forgotten. We at IFP are forever indebted to him for all of his contributions to our organization, his legacy in providing mentorship and we are proud to honor him and all of his historical and groundbreaking contributions with this tribute,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of IFP in a press release. “Viola Davis is a force within the industry, acting in some of the most culturally impactful and influential films of the past two decades. While universally recognized in her achievements on the stage, television and film, her extraordinary performance in ​Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is in many ways the culmination of an entire career. Chadwick and Viola’s work on this film marks the first year in which The Gotham Awards have honored two actors from the same film with a tribute. Both are champions within our industry and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments.”

The Gotham Awards will be presented live from Cipriani Wall Street in New York on January 11, 2021 in a hybrid format with virtual interactive tables and will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

More information on Boseman and Davis from the press release follows: