Back to One, Episode 136: Justine Lupe

Willa on Succession, Astrid on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jade on Younger, Holly on Mr. Mercedes, all characters brought to life by the great actor Justine Lupe, with all their quirks and nuances rooted in a reality that makes them seem to go on living outside the frame. On this episode, she takes us back to her time at Juilliard where she enjoyed the bootcamp-like training that suited her all-in approach to the work. She talks about growing to appreciate all kinds of directors, the importance of bonding with the camera operator, and shares her incomprehensible, hieroglyphic-like script marking technique that just might be the secret to her awesomeness. Plus much more!

