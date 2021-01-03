Watch: Gaspar Noe’s Summer of ’21 for Saint Laurent
We’re still waiting here in the States to see Gaspar Noe’s previous collaboration with Saint Laurent, Lux Æterna, which premiered in Cannes in 2019, but the fashion house has just dropped a new short by the French director that’s well worth a late-night watch. Starring Charlotte Rampling and a group of models — Anok Yai, Antonia Przedpelski, Assa Baradji, Aylah Mae Peterson, Clara Deshayes, Grace Hartzel, Kim Schell, Mica Arganaraz, Miriam Sanchez, Sora Choi, and Stefania Cristian — the film begins a model’s frenzied run through crimson-lit woods at night (a not to Suspiria, perhaps, as well as Last House on the Left) before settling into a series of hypnotic and arresting split-screen compositions in a grand theater. Also making an appearance: the brief frames of black punctuating edits that Noe used to great effect in Carne and I Stand Alone. It’s all scored to Sebastian’s version of Giorgio Moroder/Donna Summer hit, I Feel Love. Watch here at the link or above.