“I Feel Like in 2020 I Was Lucky”: Director Miriam Guttmann | Seeds of Deceit

Seeds of Deceit

How did events of 2020—any of them—change your film, either in the way you approached it, produced it, post-produced it, or are now thinking about it?

My middle name is Mazal, which means “luck” in Hebrew. My grandmother used to say “one needs a bit of Mazal.” I feel like in 2020 I was lucky. I was able to finish the project I had been dreaming about for 2.5 years. We worked around the challenges, we feared we might fail, but we flied!

