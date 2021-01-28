Filmmaker

“I Feel Like in 2020 I Was Lucky”: Director Miriam Guttmann | Seeds of Deceit

Seeds of Deceit

by
Sundance
on Jan 28, 2021

How did events of 2020—any of them—change your film, either in the way you approached it, produced it, post-produced it, or are now thinking about it?

My middle name is Mazal, which means “luck” in Hebrew.  My grandmother used to say “one needs a bit of Mazal.” I feel like in 2020 I was lucky. I was able to finish the project I had been dreaming about for 2.5 years. We worked around the challenges, we feared we might fail, but we flied!

