“The Uncanny Similarities of a Town Dealing with a Fast-Spreading Curse”: Director Sean Ellis | Eight for Silver

Eight for Silver

How did events of 2020—any of them—change your film, either in the way you approached it, produced it, post-produced it, or are now thinking about it?

It didn’t affect us at all except the uncanny similarities of a town dealing with a fast-spreading curse that forces them to stay in their homes and board all the windows shut in order to avoid any unwanted exposure to it (insert funny pandemic virus emoji being chased by a hypodermic needle and a werewolf here).