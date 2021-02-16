Back to One, Episode 142: Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke had no formal training and claims to have no real process. Is she just a natural? A freak of nature? How else to explain the incredible range and astounding talent of this rising star? I first took note of her work in the black comedy Thoroughbreds, and then Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and the British mini-series Vanity Fair. She is on fire now with three new films, Little Fish, Pixie, and last year’s Sound of Metal. I ask her to break down one amazing scene in the latter, and she talks about the advantages of its immersive filming process. She explains the importance of not taking herself or the job too seriously, and why she once needed to punch a wall to make herself cry.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.