Back to One, Episode 148: Billy Magnussen

Mar 30, 2021

Billy Magnussen is a Tony nominated actor who you know from Game Night, Into The Woods, Ingrid Goes West and Maniac. On this episode, he talks about the foundational benefits of his early stint on a soap opera, the importance of showing up for your career, his fondness for Cristin Milioti, his co-star on the wonderful new HBO Max series Made for Love (with stories of pestering her mercilessly when they both performed on Broadway in theaters next door to each other), and he makes an impassioned plea for the celebration of NEW works in the theater. Plus much more!

