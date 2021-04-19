Trailer Watch: Leos Carax’s Annette (Plus Cannes 2021 News)

The long-awaited trailer for Leos Carax’s musical Annette — his follow-up to Holy Motors, one of best films of the last decade — has just been posted online. Concurrent with a communique from French President Emmanuel Macron that seems designed to assure anxious international industry about the viability of the upcoming ’21 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where Annette will be opening night, it’s a particularly impressive publicity drop.

The film’s synopsis, from the press release:

Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story & music by Ron & Russell Mael of Sparks, this original musical is a journey of love, passion & fame.

Macron told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday that travel restrictions on Americans headed to France will be eased beginning in mid-May. Also, some form of European vaccination travel pass is being discussed, he said, with the idea of including Americans in this program.

In the States, the Amazon Studios picture will be released in late Summer in theaters and on Prime Video.

