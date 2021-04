Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, I May Destroy You Win Multiple 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Nomadland

The Film Independent Spirit Awards were held last night — virtually, as opposed to at its customary Santa Monica beach location — and Nomadland was the big multiple winner, scoring wins for Best Feature, Director, Editing, and Cinematography. Other multiple winners included Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and, in the new television categories, I May Destroy You and Unorthodox. The complete list of winners follows as well as Melissa Villaseñor’s opening monologue.

BEST FEATURE – Nomandland (PRODUCERS: Mollye Asher, Dan Javey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao)

BEST DIRECTOR – Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST FEMALE LEAD – Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST MALE LEAD – Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE – Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

BEST SUPPORTING MALE – Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

BEST SCREENPLAY – Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

BEST EDITING – Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – Crip Camp (DIRECTORS/PRODUCERS: Jim LeBrecht, Nicole Newnham PRODUCER: Sara Bolder)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

BEST FIRST FEATURE – Sound of Metal (DIRECTOR: Darius Marder PRODUCERS: Bill Benz, Kathy Benz, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche)

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY – Andy Siara, Palm Springs

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – La Leyenda Negra (WRITER/DIRECTOR: Patricia Vidal Delgado PRODUCERS: Alicia Herder, Marcel Perez)

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – One Night in Miami… (DIRECTOR: Regina King CASTING DIRECTOR: Kimberly R. Hardin ENSEMBLE CAST: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM – Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina DIRECTOR Jasmila Žbanić)

PRODUCERS AWARD – Gerry Kim

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – Ekwa Msangi, Farewell Amor



TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – Elegance Bratton, Pier Kids

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES – I May Destroy You (CREATOR: Michaela Coel EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Phil Clarke, Michaela Coel, Roberto Troni)

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES – Immigration Nation (EXEC PRODUCERS: Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Brandon Hill, Christian Thompson CO-EXEC PRODUCERS: Andrey Alistratov, Jay Arthur Sterrenberg, Lauren Haber)

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE (SCRIPTED) – Shira Haas, Unorthodox

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE (SCRIPTED) – Amit Rahav, Unorthodox

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST (SCRIPTED) – I May Destroy You (ENSEMBLE CAST: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia, Stephen Wight)