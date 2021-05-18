Trailer Watch: Theo Anthony’s All Light, Everywhere

All Light, Everywhere—Theo Anthony’s follow up to his feature debut Ratfilm—premiered during this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Now scheduled for theatrical release on June 4, All Light is a sweeping essay-film look at modes of surveillance and the ways they feed racism. Drone surveillance and police bodycams manufactured by Axon (formerly TASER) are just some of the subjects under consideration by Anthony (a 25 New Face of Film in 2015). (And click here to read Anthony’s interview with Sky Hopinka, the cover feature from our most recent issue.)

<a href='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/ck.php?n=a16beeb9&cb=%n' target='_blank'><img src='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/avw.php?zoneid=641&cb=%n&n=a16beeb9&ct0=%c' border='0' alt='' /></a>