Filmmaker

Click here to read our Spring 2021 issue, featuring małni — towards the ocean, towards the shore's Sky Hopinka, location shooting during COVID and more...

Back to selection

Trailer Watch: Theo Anthony’s All Light, Everywhere

by
in Filmmaker Videos
on May 18, 2021

,

All Light, Everywhere—Theo Anthony’s follow up to his feature debut Ratfilm—premiered during this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Now scheduled for theatrical release on June 4, All Light is a sweeping essay-film look at modes of surveillance and the ways they feed racism. Drone surveillance and police bodycams manufactured by Axon (formerly TASER) are just some of the subjects under consideration by Anthony (a 25 New Face of Film in 2015). (And click here to read Anthony’s interview with Sky Hopinka, the cover feature from our most recent issue.)

© 2021 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF