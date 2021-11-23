Back to One Episode 179: Alex Hassell

(Photo: DWGH Photography)

Shakespeare on the stage is his first love, but Alex Hassell loves the camera and it loves him back. Currently he plays Vicious in Cowboy Bebop, the live-action remake of the popular Japanese anime series. On this episode, he talks about being attracted to roles that are difficult, how years of stripped-down live theater work at The Factory formed him as an actor, why he’s more at ease when he doesn’t know what’s going to happen next, his valuable contribution to Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, and how the particular challenges of acting on film excite him. Plus much more! Cowboy Bebop is available now to watch on Netflix and The Tragedy of Macbeth will premiere in select theaters on Christmas Day and globally on Apple TV+ on January 14th.

