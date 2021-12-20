The spectacular first trailer for the anticipated third feature of Robert Eggers, The Northman, just dropped. About a Viking prince avenging his father’s murder, the film reunites the director with Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of his debut, The Witch, and Willem Dafoe, the star of his sophomore film, The Lighthouse. (And that’s in addition to Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke and Bjork).

In a Filmmaker interview on the film’s production, DP Jarin Blaschke promised that the film will be “accurate as hell”:

Well, at least as accurate as 1,000 years ago can be. I don’t want to exaggerate, but I believe there are four field-leading Viking historians advising. So it’ll be as accurate as a Viking movie can be, from the ceremonies, the dress, hair styles down to even the fighting styles. The way they would be using their swords has all been investigated. I’m happy to boast here because it has nothing to do with me.

Robert Eggers’s The Witch was Filmmaker‘s cover story in 2016, and previously the director appeared on our 25 New Faces list.

The Northman is released by Focus Features on April 22, 2022.