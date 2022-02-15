Back to One, Episode 190: Chukwudi Iwuji

Photo: Laretta Houston

Chukwudi Iwuji has been celebrated for his stage work (particularly Shakespeare) on both sides of the pond. He got raves for his Henvy VI at RSC, Othello and Hamlet at The Public, to names just a few. The raves continued for his performances in The Low Road (Obie win) and Ivo van Hove’s Hedda Gabler. He has only recently been transitioning, in a concerted way, to film work. James Gunn rewrote Clemson Murn in Peacemaker after seeing Iwuji’s audition, then put him in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and called him one of the greatest actors who has graced his camera. In this episode, Iwuji talks about what Gunn and Hove have given him, what he needs from a director in general, his realization of the essence of the difference between film and stage performance, why he gets off book immediately, the importance of feeding your work with substance other than work, and much more.

