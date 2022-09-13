The uncensored trailer has arrived for Damien Chazelle‘s fifth feature, the Hollywood Jazz Age epic Babylon. Charting the transition from silent films to “talkies,” the film follows several characters who experience a dramatic rise and fall during this era of unbridled excess and hedonism.

Babylon boasts an enormous ensemble cast, starring Diego Calva, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt and featuring Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Ethan Suplee, Olivia Hamilton, Jeff Garlin, Max Minghella, Eric Roberts, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterstone, Flea, Olivia Wilde and Samara Weaving.

Paramount Pictures will release Babylon in select theaters on Christmas Day, with a national rollout to follow on January 6.