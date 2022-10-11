Filmmaker

Filmmaker Magazine's fall 2022 issue, with the annual 25 New Faces of Film list, Amy Taubin interviewing Laura Poitras about "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" and more.

Back to selection

Field Trip

The Velaslavasay PanoramaThe Velaslavasay Panorama (photo by Forest Casey)Subscribers

by
in Filmmaking
on Oct 11, 2022

, ,

This is premium content. To read the rest, please log in. If you are not currently a member, please purchase a digital or print subscription to Filmmaker or join The Gotham.
© 2022 Filmmaker Magazine. All Rights Reserved. A Publication of The Gotham