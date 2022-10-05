The extended trailer has arrived for Italian director Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as nomadic cannibal lovers traversing Reagan’s America. The screenplay was written by David Kajganich (who previously collaborated with Guadagnino on A Bigger Splash and Suspiria) and is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. The film premiered at this year’s Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Silver Lion for best direction.

The latest trailer reveals finer plot details, including background as to why Maren (Russell) is forced to go on the run in the first place. It also gives greater context to Mark Rylance’s role as an elder cannibal who tries to influence Maren and Lee’s (Chalamet) man-eating etiquette. Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper and Jake Horowitz also star.

Bones and All has its first New York Film Festival screening tomorrow, October 6. It will hit select theaters via MGM on November 18 before expanding wide on Thanksgiving.