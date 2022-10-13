Nan Goldin’s prolific career as an artist and photographer as well as her recent anti-Sackler activism is the focus of Laura Poitras’s latest documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which just released its first trailer today. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it earned the Golden Lion, making it only the second documentary in the festival’s history to win the top prize after 2013’s Sacro GRA.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is Filmmaker‘s most recent Fall Issue cover story, with an interview between Poitras and critic Amy Taubin currently available for digital subscribers. Physical print copies will hit news stands and mailboxes imminently.

Poitras was last featured in another Filmmaker print issue cover story back in 2014, when Editor-in-Chief Scott Macaulay interviewed the documentarian about her Edward Snowden film CITIZENFOUR. (And Nan Goldin last appeared in our pages in our Fall, 1995 edition when she took the cover photo of Tim Roth.)

Neon will release All the Beauty and the Bloodshed in New York on November 23 and in Los Angeles on December 2, with a wider rollout to follow on December 9.