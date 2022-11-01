One year after releasing The Souvenir: Part II, the final chapter of her meditative meta-memoir project, British filmmaker Joanna Hogg returns with her sixth feature film, The Eternal Daughter. The mysterious and captivating trailer for the forthcoming A24 title was released today.

The film stars Tilda Swinton, one of Hogg’s Souvenir collaborators, who occupies an intriguing dual role as an artist and her elderly mother who spend some time visiting an old family property. Though it used to be a sprawling mansion, it now exists as a modestly-sized hotel that the duo check into for an extended stay. While the purpose and ornamentation of the property have changed since the pair’s last visit, the haunting memories that the mist-filled grounds hold remain the same.

The Eternal Daughter will hit theaters and arrive on demand Friday, December 2.