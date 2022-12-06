“All These Mythologies, They Don’t Really Help Me”: Marc Maron (Back to One, Episode 231)

Marc Maron is a stand-up comedy veteran and the host of the popular WTF podcast. As a screen actor, he cut his teeth playing a version of himself in the series Maron. Lately the Netflix series Glow and Lynn Shelton’s Sword of Trust put more of his range on display. And now he delivers the epitome of “supporting” performance in the incredible new film To Leslie, opposite Andrea Riseborough. On this episode, he talks about his apprehension with accepting the role, his impatience with the process of acting in general, the importance of making himself emotionally available in his scenes, what it would take for him to feel like this crazy endeavor is “worth it,” and much more.

