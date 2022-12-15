Watch the first trailer for Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up, which premiered at Cannes earlier this year before screening at the New York Film Festival.

The film stars Michelle Williams as a ceramic artist named Lizzy who’s preparing for an upcoming show, but is constantly thwarted from working by mundane inconveniences. Hong Chau also stars as Jo, Lizzy’s landlord/colleague/artistic rival, who is currently thriving in her career. The film also features Maryann Plunkett, John Magaro, André Benjamin, James Le Gros and Judd Hirsch in supporting roles.

During his Cannes coverage, our Vadim Rizov wrote: “Showing Up is a comedy of frustration that’s funnier for being composed of such intellectually conceived parts, a new kind of movie for Reichardt and the cut-above conclusion this Cannes needed.”

Showing Up will be released theatrically by A24 sometime during the spring of 2023.