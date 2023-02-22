The trailer has arrived for Celine Song’s directorial debut Past Lives, which garnered early buzz out of Sundance before screening at Berlin. The decades-spanning film, loosely inspired by the filmmaker’s own life, stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro.

Per the film’s official synopsis:

Nora (Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo), two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance.

Magaro plays Arthur, Nora’s “white American husband” whose presence stands in the way of what would otherwise be a serendipitous romantic reunion with Hae Sung.

A24 will release Past Lives sometime this summer.