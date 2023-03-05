Filmmaker

Everything Everywhere All at Once Sweeps the Spirit Awards

an Asian woman with long black hair standing, arm outstretched, amidst a swirl of papers in an officeEverything Everywhere All at Once

in Festivals & Events
on Mar 5, 2023

The Daniels’s Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Feature at the Film Independent Spirit Awards yesterday. The A24 picture, which has been sweeping other awards events, is the Best Picture frontrunner for next week’s Academy Awards. The film dominated other categories as well, winning Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Lead Performance for Michelle Yeoh, Best Breakthrough Performance for Stephanie Hsu, and Best Editing for Paul Rogers, Best Supporting Performance for Ke Huy Quan and Best Screenplay, again for Kwan and Scheinert.

No other work won more than one category with the exception of the TV show The Bear, which won Best New Scripted Series and Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for Ayo Edebiri.

Laura Poitras’s All the Beauty and the Bloodshed won Best Documentary, Ricky D’Ambrose’s The Cathedral won the John Cassavetes Award, and Aftersun won the Best First Feature Award.

The complete list of winners follows.

Best Feature

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Performance

Michelle Yeoh
Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary

Best Director

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Cassavetes Award

The Cathedral
Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose
Producer: Graham Swon

Best First Feature

Aftersun
Director: Charlotte Wells
Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking
Director: Sarah Polley
Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight
Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

Producers Award

Tory Lenosky

Best Breakthrough Performance

Stephanie Hsu
Everything Everywhere All At Once

Someone To Watch Award

Nikyatu Jusu
Nanny

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister
Tár

Best Editing

Paul Rogers
Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

The Rehearsal
Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder
Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith
Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

Truer Than Fiction Award

Reid Davenport
I Didn’t See You There

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear
Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer
Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai
Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko
Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn

Best Screenplay

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best First Screenplay

John Patton Ford
Emily the Criminal

Best International Film

Joyland
Pakistan/USA
Director: Saim Sadiq

Best Supporting Performance In a New Scripted Series

Ayo Edebiri
The Bear

Best Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Director/Producer: Laura Poitras
Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

Best Supporting Performance (Film)

Ke Huy Quan
Everything Everywhere All at Once

