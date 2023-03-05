Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Daniels’s Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Feature at the Film Independent Spirit Awards yesterday. The A24 picture, which has been sweeping other awards events, is the Best Picture frontrunner for next week’s Academy Awards. The film dominated other categories as well, winning Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Lead Performance for Michelle Yeoh, Best Breakthrough Performance for Stephanie Hsu, and Best Editing for Paul Rogers, Best Supporting Performance for Ke Huy Quan and Best Screenplay, again for Kwan and Scheinert.

No other work won more than one category with the exception of the TV show The Bear, which won Best New Scripted Series and Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for Ayo Edebiri.

Laura Poitras’s All the Beauty and the Bloodshed won Best Documentary, Ricky D’Ambrose’s The Cathedral won the John Cassavetes Award, and Aftersun won the Best First Feature Award.

The complete list of winners follows.

Best Feature

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Performance

Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary

Best Director

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Cassavetes Award

The Cathedral

Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose

Producer: Graham Swon

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Director: Charlotte Wells

Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking

Director: Sarah Polley

Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight

Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

Producers Award

Tory Lenosky

Best Breakthrough Performance

Stephanie Hsu

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Someone To Watch Award

Nikyatu Jusu

Nanny

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister

Tár

Best Editing

Paul Rogers

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

The Rehearsal

Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder

Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith

Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

Truer Than Fiction Award

Reid Davenport

I Didn’t See You There

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear

Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer

Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai

Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko

Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn

Best Screenplay

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best First Screenplay

John Patton Ford

Emily the Criminal

Best International Film

Joyland

Pakistan/USA

Director: Saim Sadiq

Best Supporting Performance In a New Scripted Series

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear

Best Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Director/Producer: Laura Poitras

Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

Best Supporting Performance (Film)

Ke Huy Quan

Everything Everywhere All at Once