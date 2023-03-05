Everything Everywhere All at Once Sweeps the Spirit Awards
The Daniels’s Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Feature at the Film Independent Spirit Awards yesterday. The A24 picture, which has been sweeping other awards events, is the Best Picture frontrunner for next week’s Academy Awards. The film dominated other categories as well, winning Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Lead Performance for Michelle Yeoh, Best Breakthrough Performance for Stephanie Hsu, and Best Editing for Paul Rogers, Best Supporting Performance for Ke Huy Quan and Best Screenplay, again for Kwan and Scheinert.
No other work won more than one category with the exception of the TV show The Bear, which won Best New Scripted Series and Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for Ayo Edebiri.
Laura Poitras’s All the Beauty and the Bloodshed won Best Documentary, Ricky D’Ambrose’s The Cathedral won the John Cassavetes Award, and Aftersun won the Best First Feature Award.
The complete list of winners follows.
Best Feature
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Lead Performance
Michelle Yeoh
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary
Best Director
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Everything Everywhere All at Once
John Cassavetes Award
The Cathedral
Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose
Producer: Graham Swon
Best First Feature
Aftersun
Director: Charlotte Wells
Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski
Robert Altman Award
Women Talking
Director: Sarah Polley
Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight
Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter
Producers Award
Tory Lenosky
Best Breakthrough Performance
Stephanie Hsu
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Someone To Watch Award
Nikyatu Jusu
Nanny
Best Cinematography
Florian Hoffmeister
Tár
Best Editing
Paul Rogers
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
The Rehearsal
Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder
Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith
Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola
Truer Than Fiction Award
Reid Davenport
I Didn’t See You There
Best New Scripted Series
The Bear
Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer
Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai
Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Pachinko
Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn
Best Screenplay
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best First Screenplay
John Patton Ford
Emily the Criminal
Best International Film
Joyland
Pakistan/USA
Director: Saim Sadiq
Best Supporting Performance In a New Scripted Series
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear
Best Documentary
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Director/Producer: Laura Poitras
Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons
Best Supporting Performance (Film)
Ke Huy Quan
Everything Everywhere All at Once