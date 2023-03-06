Ahead of its world premiere at SXSW, a trailer has been released for documentarian Ian Cheney‘s latest film The Arc of Oblivion. Executive produced by Werner Herzog and Sandbox Films (which was recently nominated for an Academy Award for Sara Dosa’s Fire of Love), the film will have its inaugural screening at the festival on March 10.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

The Arc of Oblivion explores a quirk of humankind: in a universe that erases its tracks, we humans are hellbent on leaving a trace. Set against the backdrop of the filmmaker’s quixotic quest to build an ark in a field in Maine, the film heads far afield—to salt mines in the Alps, fjords in the Arctic, and ancient libraries in the Sahara—to illuminate the strange world of archives, record-keeping, and memory. Playfully weaving stop-motion animation, spellbinding cinematography and fascinating interviews from the director’s inner circle and experts in the fields of science, culture and art—including documentarians Werner Herzog and Kirsten Johnson—The Arc of Oblivion reveals how nature inspires the human drive behind filmmaking.

For more information on the film and its SXSW screenings, go here.