After premiering at Sundance earlier this year, a trailer and release date have arrived for Nicole Holofcener‘s latest, You Hurt My Feelings. The film stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus (who previously starred with James Gandolfini in Holofcener’s 2013 effort Enough Said) as a struggling author and instructor at the New School in Manhattan who receives unexpected negative feedback about her forthcoming book. Also starring are Tobias Menzies, Owen Teague, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed and Jeannie Berlin.

In my review out of Sundance, I wrote:

The real crux of the film’s story involves Beth overhearing her therapist husband Don (Tobias Menzies) voicing his honest opinion regarding her manuscript. Though she’s given him countless drafts to mark up with suggestions, he’s always insisted that her prose is nothing short of perfect as it appears on the page. Yet while conversing with brother-in-law Mark (Arian Moayed) in front of a comically huge wall of socks at Paragon, the Union Square-located sporting goods store, he lets his thoughts about the novel’s mediocrity slip freely from his lips. What he wasn’t banking on, however, was for Beth and her sister Sara (Michaela Watkins) to drop by and surprise their husbands. She hears every word, lip quivering with dismayed realization and rushes out of the store, comically dry-heaving before professing that she can’t, in fact, muster up the requisite sleaziness to puke on the busy street in broad daylight.

A24 will release the film theatrically on May 26.