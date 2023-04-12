Filmmaker

Trailer Watch: Zachary Wigon’s Sanctuary

in Filmmaker Videos
on Apr 12, 2023

The trailer arrives today for Sanctuary, which had its world premiere at TIFF in September and is now slated for theatrical release this spring. The film was directed by Zachary Wigon from a screenplay by Micah Bloomberg. Wigon has written for Filmmaker in the past, and has additionally interviewed filmmakers like Claire Denis, Lars von Trier, Abbas Kiarostami and Steve McQueen for the site.

Sanctuary‘s official synopsis reads:

A wickedly dark comedy follows dominatrix, Rebecca (Margaret Qualley), and her wealthy client, Hal (Christopher Abbott), as they engage in a high stakes role playing game for power and control. In the wake of inheriting his father’s hotel chain, Hal attempts to end his long and  secret relationship with Rebecca. A battle of wills ensues over the course of one incredibly fraught night, with both Rebecca and Hal struggling to  keep the upper hand as the power dynamics swing wildly back and forth.

The film will be released in the U.S. via NEON on May 19.

