Dune: Part Two will hit theaters just over two years after Dune, director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 landmark sci-fi novel. The first trailer arrives six months before the second and final installment of Villeneuve’s saga is set for release.

The story will continue to follow characters from the first film (save for Oscar Isaac, whose Duke Leto Atreides perishes during the first half of the story), with roles reprised by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem. Yet there’s a considerable amount of buzz surrounding cast members joining Dune: Part Two, including (a seemingly completely hairless) Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Tim Blake Nelson and Léa Seydoux.

Per an official synopsis: “Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.” Here’s hoping we get more sandworm action in Villeneuve’s follow-up.

Dune: Part Two will release on November 3. In the meantime, read Matt Mulcahey’s interview with DP Greig Fraser (who returns for Part Two) on shooting Dune for IMAX.