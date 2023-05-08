Almost exactly a year after it made its world premiere as the Opening Film of the 2022 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, the trailer arrives for Italian director Pietro Marcello’s Scarlet (L’Envol). Marcello’s French-language debut follows his previous effort Martin Eden, which made waves on the festival circuit in 2020 (despite the pandemic). Kino Lorber will release Scarlet in New York theaters next month.

An official synopsis reads:

Shortly after World War I, veteran Raphaël (Raphaël Thiéry) returns home from the frontlines to find himself a widower, and father to an infant daughter. Raised by her father in rural Normandy, the child Juliette (Juliette Jouan) grows into a lonely young girl who is passionate about singing and music and dreams of greater possibilities. She seeks refuge in the nearby woods, where she meets a witch who promises scarlet sails will one day take her away from her village. Reckoning with her future and swept away by a rakish young pilot (Louis Garrel) who literally falls from the sky, Juliette never stops believing in the witch’s prophecy. Tracing Juliette’s journey throughout the twenty years of great invention between the world wars, Scarlet delicately weaves together music and fantasy, history and folklore, realist drama and ethereal romance, to craft a timeless story of a young woman’s emancipation.

Scarlet will open at IFC Center and Film at Lincoln Center in NYC on June 9 before expanding to more cities across the U.S. over the summer. Read Vadim Rizov’s and Sarah Winshall’s coverage of the film from Cannes 2022.