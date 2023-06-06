Emma Seligman appeared on our annual 25 New Faces of Film list back in 2020 ahead of the release of Shiva Baby, her feature debut starring Rachel Sennott as a young woman navigating anxiety-inducing encounters at a relative’s wake. She reunites with Sennott for her sophomore feature Bottoms, which she co-wrote with the actress who once again stars, this time alongside Ayo Edebiri as queer high schoolers who devise a hands-on scheme for hooking up with otherwise straight cheerleaders. Watch the first red band trailer above.

The official synopsis reads:

Bottoms, a refreshingly unique raunchy comedy, focuses on two girls, PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri), who start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. Their bizarre plan works. The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.

Bottoms will exclusively hit theaters on August 25 from Orion Pictures.