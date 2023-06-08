The Gotham and Variety Partner on Variety Gotham Week Amid 2023 Project Market Cancellation

The Gotham (Filmmaker‘s publisher) and Variety announce today Variety Gotham Week, a multi-day event celebrating the Broadway, film, television and audio creative communities, which will take place in NYC from October 2-6. Also announced today is the cancellation of the 2023 Gotham Project Market in accordance with WGA strike rules. Those that have already submitted to this year’s Project Market have been notified and invited to participate in Variety Gotham Week programming instead.

Variety Gotham Week programming will include screenings of new films (featuring corresponding events and after parties), panel conversations with relevant arts and cultural figures, the second annual Gotham Week Expo and the second annual Gotham/Variety Audio Honors. All panels and events will be live streamed on Variety‘s website and covered across Variety’s media platforms.

“The Gotham’s mission is to celebrate and nurture independent film and media creators, and we are proud to partner with Variety on one of our most anticipated events of the year,” said The Gotham’s Executive Director Jeff Sharp in a press release. “With Variety’s New York issue coming out the first day of the event, we are excited to create renewed awareness for our home, the extraordinary creative community that is New York City.”

“The Gotham is the right partner for Variety to collaborate with on an expanded New York program,” added Dea Lawrence, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer at Variety. “We can leverage our best-in-class brands to reach a greater in-person audience in New York and to stream these exciting NY based events across Variety’s global audience of 33MM unique visitors a month.”

Regarding the Gotham Project Market cancellation, The Gotham released the following statement: “In recent weeks, there have been a number of questions from our community related to how the WGA Strike will impact the Gotham Week Project Market. After reviewing the regulations related to the WGA Strike, the Gotham Week Project Market will not take place this year. The decision to cancel the Project Market for the first time in our 45-year history is a difficult but necessary one. We remain committed to supporting our community and helping to advance creators’ projects and careers.”

The 2023 Project Market will not be rescheduled; the next Project Market is slated for 2024.

Find more information about the 2023 Variety Gotham Week and Gotham/Variety Audio Awards below. For general updates and further information on the Project Market’s cancellation, visit this page on The Gotham’s official website. Additional information is included in this FAQ.

VARIETY GOTHAM WEEK’S 2023 EXPO

The Variety Gotham Week Expo 2023, an initiative of the Gotham’s Expanding Communities program, will feature conversations surrounding the topics of advocacy and career advancement for independent creators. These public sessions will provide opportunities for The Gotham’s partner organizations that focus on advocacy for media and entertainment professionals from historically excluded groups (including race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, ability, and other characteristics) to host conversations on the topics pertinent to advancing the film and media industry. The Gotham will work with partners and Gotham alumni to showcase conversations that relate to the daily session topics such as advocating for creators within the industry, how creators can monetize their work, alumni conversations, and more. These programs will be free to attend. Dates and details will be announced soon.

VARIETY GOTHAM WEEK’S 2023 GOTHAM/VARIETY AUDIO HONORS

The second annual Gotham/Variety Audio Honors, launched in 2022 as a celebratory luncheon, is a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to recognizing the boldest voices in the ever-expanding world of audio storytelling. Last year’s honorees were selected in recognition of their innovations in audio storytelling by a committee of distinguished audio industry professionals, chaired by award-winning podcast creator, producer and new host of NPR’s It’s Been a Minute, Brittany Luse. This year’s event will continue to build upon last year’s successful launch and grow our audience, live and online.

This post was updated after publication with additional information on the Gotham Project Market cancellation.