Applications Are Now Open for The 2023 Gotham Week Project Market

Applications are now live for The Gotham Film & Media Institute’s (formerly IFP, and Filmmaker‘s publisher) annual Gotham Week Project Market. The overarching Gotham Week event takes place between September 16-22, and the Project Market will be held from September 18-22. This year’s programming will consist of in-person events in New York City as well as virtual offerings.

The Project Market connects new documentary and fiction projects in various stages of production with industry executives looking to develop, finance or distribute works across mediums, whether they be audio, feature-length film or episodic works. In addition to pitching and receiving feedback, attendees often develop long-spanning professional relationships with distributors, financiers, production companies, festival programmers, sales and talent agents, collaborators and others.

Several recent films have previously gone through the Project Market, including Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny, Rebecca Huntt’s Beba, Julia Reichert‘s American Factory, James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham’s Crip Camp, Jessica Kingdon’s Ascension, Andrew Seman’s Resurrection and Channing Godfrey Peoples’s Miss Juneteenth, among others.

Prospective attendees may now apply to participate in six distinct sections of the Project Market: Audio Series & Originals (Early Deadline: May 4; Final Deadline: May 23), Narrative Series (Early Deadline: May 4; Final Deadline: May 23) International Features (apply by invitation only), Spotlight on Documentaries (Early Deadline: May 4; Final Deadline: May 23), U.S. Features in Development (Early Deadline: March 22; Final Deadline: April 12) and U.S. Features in Post (Early Deadline: May 4; Final Deadline: May 23). To learn more about the criteria for each category and apply, visit The Gotham’s official website.