After more than 30 years of collaborating as a writing-directing duo, the Coen brothers have decided to embark on solo projects for the foreseeable future. Joel Coen helmed The Tragedy of Macbeth back in 2021, and Ethan Coen debuted Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind last year at Cannes. While that documentary still awaits a release, Ethan’s lesbian road movie Drive-Away Dolls is set to hit theaters early this fall.

Co-written by spouses Coen and Tricia Cooke (who also edited Drive-Away Dolls together), the film stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in the lead roles with Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon supporting. Other noteworthy collaborators are cinematographer Ari Wegner and composer Carter Burwell (who’s worked regularly with the Coens since their debut Blood Simple up through Joel’s The Tragedy of Macbeth).

The official synopsis reads:

“This comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend (Qualley), and her demure friend Marian (Viswanathan) who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

Drive-Away Dolls opens in theaters on September 22 from Focus Features. Watch the trailer above.