“With the Acting, It’s the One Thing That I Just Don’t Have Time To Prepare For; And I Think It Serves Me Well”: Dave Burd (Back To One, Episode 259)

Dave Burd, known by his stage name Lil Dicky, is a multi-platinum rapper, comedian and actor. For three seasons now, he has been the co-creator, executive producer, writer and star of the critically acclaimed comedy series, Dave. In this hour, he takes us from the beginning, being the laugh machine for his friends, through the discovery of his musical talent and the viral comedy video years, and finding his happy place in pitch meetings, convincing the money people that he could not just make a good TV show, that’s easy, but maybe one of the great shows of all time. He talks about the hard work he puts into every aspect of Dave, learning and growing from the amazing writers, the unique collaboration with the directors, and the true secret to his outstanding comedic performance: not having any time to think about it at all. Plus much more!

