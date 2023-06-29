Full Sail University’s Film Programs: Preparing the Next Generation of Filmmakers (Sponsored Post)

Students at Full Sail University

Full Sail University’s accelerated film degree programs provide student filmmakers with the classes, technology, and educators they need to make their way in the industry. Film students learn to balance creative storytelling with technical skills for a comprehensive filmmaking education.

Full Sail’s Film Degree Programs

Full Sail’s film degrees are hands-on programs that are focused on providing students a wide range of experience in their industry.

In the Film bachelor’s program, students tackle every step of the filmmaking process, from scriptwriting and set-building to camera setup and post-production. Each student takes on a key role or a crew role during dedicated film days, where they work together on set and experience a real-world shooting schedule.

The Digital Cinematography bachelor’s program is an online degree that prepares students to develop individual film projects. The classes cover lighting, directing, post-production, and more. Full Sail ships professional equipment to all Digital Cinematography students to help them complete their coursework.

Graduate students can sharpen their skills and focus on their individual interests, like documentaries or web pilots, in the Film Production MFA program. They also learn about business strategies for releasing their completed work.

Full Sail’s Film Technology

Providing access to current film technology is essential to Full Sail’s film degree programs. All film students receive a LaunchBox, which contains professional camera gear and a MacBook Pro with scripting, editing, and budgeting software. Campus students also take advantage of Full Sail’s hands-on production environments. They can build sets on professional soundstages, film in front of pre-built sets on the school’s dedicated Backlot space, use visual equipment in the Camera Lab, and work with audio on a Dolby-approved dubbing stage.

The university’s commitment to the latest tech is clear in Studio V1: Virtual Production, an over $3 million on-campus virtual production studio, complete with a 40-foot-wide and 16-foot-high LED wall, Brompton LED processors, and game engine technology. Film students can work on virtually produced films and commercials from outside clients, as well as their class projects, in Studio V1.

Experienced Educators

Full Sail hires educators with industry experience to help Film, Film Production, and Digital Cinematography students succeed. Instructors must have at least four years of professional experience before they begin teaching and many of them continue working in the film industry while they’re at Full Sail; by bringing these backgrounds into the classroom, they can provide real-world instruction to students.

Alumni Successes

Full Sail graduates are frequently credited on Oscar and Emmy-nominated productions. At the 2023 Academy Awards, 121 grads were credited on 27 nominated projects in 20 categories, including Best Picture nominees Top Gun: Maverick and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

At the 2022 Primetime Emmys, 288 graduates were credited on 228 nominated projects, including Stranger Things 4 and Ted Lasso. Fifteen graduates were nominated for their own Emmys.