A brand new trailer arrives for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which will hit theaters later this fall. Co-written by Scorsese and Eric Roth, the film is based on David Grann’s 2017 non-fiction book of the same name. Just shy of three and a half hours long, Scorsese’s latest stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.

Along with the new trailer, we also receive an official synopsis for Killers:

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

Killers of the Flower Moon will have a limited theatrical release via Apple Studios on October 6 before expanding wide on October 20. In the interim, read Blake Williams’s capsule review out of Cannes.