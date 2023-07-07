Pittsburg-based director Charlotte Glynn, who made Filmmaker‘s 25 New Faces in 2014, is now running a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for her debut narrative feature, The Gymnast. The film, which was actually discussed at the end of Brandon Harris’s profile, is set in a former mill town and is about “a 14-year-old aspiring Olympic gymnast and her die-hard ‘gym dad’ [who] must reinvent themselves after a potentially career-ending injury.”

Elaborates Glynn on the Kickstarter page:

The Gymnast is a film about loss and perseverance in the face of extreme odds, and the making of the film has mirrored that narrative. I’ve developed other films, but my heart keeps pulling me back to Monica’s story. Brit, our lead, is perfect for this role—but she, like all living beings, is getting older. After years of trying to finance the film through traditional models, we still have a gap. We need to raise $46,000 to shoot the film. Through the whole process of pushing to get The Gymnast made, I’ve felt such love and support from my community. Filmmaking is truly a collaborative process, which is why I humbly ask for your support at this critical moment—to bring The Gymnast into production.

Please visit the Kickstarter page to learn more and support, if you are able.