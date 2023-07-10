The first trailer has landed for director Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, an epic biopic about the French Emperor’s ascension to and fall from power. With a screenplay written by David Scarpa (who is also co-writing Scott’s forthcoming Gladiator sequel with Peter Craig), the film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte. Co-starring are Vanessa Kirby as his wife, Empress Joséphine, and Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, the main executive leader of the post-revolution Directory regime, who helped arrange their marriage and made Napoleon general in the battalion of Italians.

An official synopsis reads:

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

Napoleon arrives in theaters on November 22, with a streaming release via Apple TV+ to come at a later date. Watch the trailer above.