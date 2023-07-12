A trailer lands today for Medusa Deluxe, the feature debut from British writer-director Thomas Hardiman. The film premiered at Locarno last year and subsequently screened at Sitges, BFI London Film Festival and IFFR, among others. Revolving around elaborate hair-dos and a shocking murder, Hardiman’s film is lensed by Robbie Ryan (who’s shot films for Yorgos Lanthimos—including the forthcoming Poor Things—Andrea Arnold, Ken Loach, Sally Potter and many more) and stars Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Clare Perksins, Darrell D’Silva, Debris Stevenson, Harriet Webb, Heider Ali, Kae Alexander, Kayla Meikle, Lilit Lesser, Luke Pasqualino and Nicholas Karimi.

A synopsis for Medusa Deluxe reads:

Talented, ambitious, and backstabbing hairstylists gather for a competition in England, only to find one of their own murdered before judging can begin. Winding through neon-lit halls and backstage dressing rooms, competitors unspool long-simmering resentments and secrets as they search for the killer among them, in this devilishly funny whodunit from debut filmmaker Thomas Hardiman.

Medusa Deluxe will hit select theaters and VOD on August 11 via A24. Watch the trailer above.