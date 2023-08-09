Just announced yesterday as part of the 2023 New York Film Festival’s Main Slate, a trailer now arrives for writer-director Raven Jackson’s feature debut All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt. The film premiered at Sundance back in January and will now hit theaters via A24. (Anthony Kaufman recently penned a piece for our Spring 2023 issue examining how A24 is keeping art films alive, using All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt and a few of the studios other Sundance ’23 acquisitions as case studies.)

A brief synopsis reads:

A lyrical, decades-spanning exploration across a woman’s life in Mississippi, the feature debut from award-winning poet, photographer and filmmaker Raven Jackson is a haunting and richly layered portrait, a beautiful ode to the generations of people and places that shape us.

Featuring performances by Charleen McClure, Moses Ingram, Reginald Helms Jr., Zainab Jah, Sheila Atim and Chris Chalk, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt will hit theaters this fall after it screens at NYFF. Watch the trailer above.