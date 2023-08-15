Filmmaker

Trailer Watch: Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein Biopic Maestro

on Aug 15, 2023

Five years after his directorial debut A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper returns to direct Maestro, a biopic about Leonard Bernstein that stars Cooper as the renowned composer and conductor. The film, co-written by Cooper and Spotlight screenwriter Josh Singer, specifically follows the relationship between Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman also star.

Maestro will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in the coming weeks. It will hit select theaters stateside on November 22 before exclusively streaming on Netflix on December 20. Watch the first teaser trailer above.

