Filmmaker is happy to share the official trailer for Blow Up My Life, the debut feature from co-writers, directors and producers Ryan Dickie and Abigail Horton. The duo appeared on our 25 New Faces of Film list in 2016 with their production outfit New Media Ltd. alongside their collaborator Mike Anderson.

The film has screened at the Austin Film Festival, Chattanooga Film Festival, Cucalorus Film Festival and Harlem International Film Festival, where it won Best Film. The film stars Jason Selvig (of the political satire comedy duo The Good Liars) and Kara Young (I’m a Virgo). Co-starring are Davram Stiefler (Selvig’s The Good Liars counterpart) and Reema Sampat (Orange is the New Black).

Per an official synopsis:

Blow Up My Life follows Jason (Selvig), a disgraced pharmaceutical employee who accidentally discovers a deadly opioid vape conspiracy, sending him and his cousin Charlie (Young) on the run to expose the crime with a trail of chaos in their wake.

Blow Up My Life will be released in select theaters on September 18 before hitting On Demand November 14. For showtimes and tickets, visit the film’s official website. Watch the trailer above.