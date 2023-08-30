Check out the trailer for Wim Wenders’s Cannes-premiering 3D documentary Anselm, which follows German painter and sculptor Anselm Kiefer. His fourth feature shot in the format (with a fifth already in the works), Anselm will have its North American premiere at Telluride tomorrow.

An official synopsis reads:

In Anselm, Wim Wenders creates a portrait of Anselm Kiefer, one of the most innovative and important painters and sculptors of our time. Shot in 3D and 6K-resolution, the film presents a cinematic experience of the artist’s work which explores human existence and the cyclical nature of history, inspired by literature, poetry, philosophy, science, mythology and religion. For over two years, Wenders traced Kiefer’s path from his native Germany to his current home in France, connecting the stages of his life to the essential places of his career that spans more than five decades.

Out of Cannes, our Blake Williams interviewed Wenders, who expands on the longstanding artistic desire to create 3D films:

The Lumières dreamt of 3D, they had a patent for it. Cinema wanted to be three-dimensional from the beginning and now this incredible chance for a whole new language is about to get ruined, is being wasted, and it might disappear like it did in the 1950s, and might again become a thing of the past. And it’s all because the industry doesn’t have the guts to show the other side of 3D, which is not spectacle, but reality-driven, poetic cinema. I know I don’t have to convince you necessarily, but people need to know that 3D can be intimate. It can have volume, not just “depth.” I mean, depth is okay, but volume is terribly underrated. Volume, and presence.

Anselm will arrive in select theaters on December 8 through Janus Films and Sideshow. Watch the trailer above.