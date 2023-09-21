Trailer Watch: Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers
Out December 22 from Searchlight Pictures, All of Us Strangers marks Andrew Haigh’s first feature film since 2017’s Lean on Pete. Early reviews are strong for this drama, which merges a burgeoning romance between Adam (Andrew Scott) and Harry (Paul Mescal) and the former’s return home, where he mysteriously discovers his long-dead parents alive and well. The film screens next at NYFF. Click here to read Peter Bowen’s 2011 interview with Haigh for his debut feature, Weekend.