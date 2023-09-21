Out December 22 from Searchlight Pictures, All of Us Strangers marks Andrew Haigh’s first feature film since 2017’s Lean on Pete. Early reviews are strong for this drama, which merges a burgeoning romance between Adam (Andrew Scott) and Harry (Paul Mescal) and the former’s return home, where he mysteriously discovers his long-dead parents alive and well. The film screens next at NYFF. Click here to read Peter Bowen’s 2011 interview with Haigh for his debut feature, Weekend.