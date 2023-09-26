Filmmaker

Trailer Watch: Todd Haynes’s May December

on Sep 26, 2023

Here’s the first full trailer for Todd Haynes’s May December, which Netflix acquired at Cannes this year for a reported $11 million. At that time, contributor Blake Williams wrote that the “campy, provocative and sexy May December was the most fun I’ve had at this year’s festival, and stands as the filmmaker’s strongest work since Far from Heaven (2002), if not Safe (1995).” The film will show this Friday as the opening night selection for this year’s NYFF. May December will receive a limited release on November 17 prior to joining the streaming platform on December 1.

