Trailer Watch: Christos Nikou’s Fingernails, Starring Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White and Luke Wilson

on Sep 26, 2023

Fresh off its world premiere at Telluride, the first trailer is here for Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou’s sophomore feature and English-language debut, Fingernails. The high-concept film stars Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed as a couple living in a not-so-far-off dystopian future who find the validity of their love under investigation at the Love Institute. The film is produced by Cate Blanchett, who reached out to Nikou after being impressed by his debut, Apples. Per Variety, Nikou cites Charlie Kaufman as a major influence and The Truman Show as “the best film ever made.” The film premieres in New York and Los Angles theaters on October 27 before joining the Apple TV+ platform on November 3.

