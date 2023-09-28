Deep in the Heart of Texas: San Antonio in the Spotlight (Sponsored Post)

San Antonio is where the new seamlessly meets the old. Where rolling Hill Country landscapes and farmland terrain are just a quick drive from the city’s bustling downtown core. Home to the first movie studio in Texas (Star Film Ranch), San Antonio has a proud, rich film heritage dating back to the early 1900s.

With a built history of 300+ years, San Antonio is a treasure trove of unique locations. Whether you’re looking for Spanish colonial missions, dude ranches and dance halls, or sleek, modern buildings, vibrant murals and industrial warehouses, San Antonio can set the scene for all points and everything in between. The San Antonio Film Commission showcases a wide range of filming locations through its Location Gallery and provides production services to help filmmakers envision all that the “Alamo City” has to offer.

Plus, deep in the heart of Texas, you’ll find skilled local crew, qualified vendors and a diverse pool of talent to collaborate with on your next project. In San Antonio, we mean business. Combine San Antonio’s 7.5% local film incentive with the State of Texas’ program for up to 30% total cash rebate and enjoy the most competitive film incentives in Texas. Find added value with the low cost of doing business in Texas and gain peace of mind working with San Antonio’s engaged and experienced film commission.

“In my 20+ years of production, I have never experienced such supportive, diligent, and passionate personnel from a film commission,” said Joy Willard, producer of the short film Corazon City.

“Best film commission I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” said Alfredo Saldana, producer of American Historia, the PBS docuseries hosted by John Leguizamo and filmed in San Antonio.

With no film permit fees for more than 250 city-owned properties (including iconic locales like the River Walk, Historic Market Square and La Villita Historic Arts Village), plus turnkey film permitting, complimentary cast and crew calls, and government liaising, it’s easy to see why San Antonio consistently ranks as one of MovieMaker Magazine’’s “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker.” Film your next project in San Antonio and see how the US’ 7th largest city lives up to its Film Friendly reputation.

“The City of San Antonio is committed to being one of the top film-friendly cities in the nation, with screen-worthy locations, free film permits, talented cast and crew and our local film incentive welcoming film projects of all sizes and budgets,” said Krystal Jones, Director of the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture. “Our team is here to help streamline the production process, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience both on and offset.”

Looking to connect with local crew? Ready to make San Antonio the filming destination for your next project? The San Antonio Film Commission is here to help. Hospitality is ingrained in our city’s diverse, dynamic culture and we look forward to welcoming you. Reach out to our team today to get started on bringing your creative vision to life in San Antonio. Learn more at FilmSanAntonio.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FilmSanAntonio.