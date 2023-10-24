Nominees Announced for 33rd Annual Gotham Awards

Paul Mescal in All of Us Strangers

The Gotham Film & Media Institute, Filmmaker‘s parent publisher, today announced the nominees for the 33rd annual Gotham Awards, to be held this Monday, November 27 at Cipriani Wall Street. All of Us Strangers leads the feature film nominations with four total. Click here to watch the live-streamed nominations announcement, or read them below.

Best Feature

Passages

Ira Sachs, director; Saïd Ben Saïd, Michel Merkt, producers (MUBI)

Past Lives

Celine Song, director; David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, producers (A24)

Reality

Tina Satter, director; Brad Becker-Parton, Riva Marker, Greg Nobile, Noah Stahl, producers (HBO Films)

Showing Up

Kelly Reichardt, director; Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani, producers (A24)

A Thousand and One

A.V. Rockwell, director; Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, Bred Weston, producers (Focus Features)

Best International Feature

All of Us Strangers

Andrew Haigh, director; Graham Broadbent, Peter Czemin, Sarah Harvey, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

Anatomy of a Fall

Justine Triet, director; Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion, producers (NEON)

Poor Things

Yorgos Lanthimos, director; Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

Tótem

Lila Avilés, director; Lila Avilés, Tatiana Graullera, Louise Riousse, producers (Sideshow/Janus Films)

The Zone of Interest

Jonathan Glazer, director; Ewa Puszczynska, James Wilson, producers (A24)

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days in Mariupol

Mstyslav Chernov, director; Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov, Derl McCrudden, Michelle Mizner, producers (PBS Distribution)

Against the Tide

Sarvnik Kaur, director; Koval Bhatia, Sarvnik Kaur, producers (Snooker Club Films, A Little Anarky Films)

Apolonia, Apolonia

Lea Glob, director; Sidsel Lønvig Siersted, producer (Danish Documentary Production)

Four Daughters

Kaouther Ben Hania, director; Nadim Cheikhrouha, producer (Kino Lorber)

Our Body

Claire Simon, director; Kristina Larsen, producer (Cinema Guild)

Breakthrough Director Award, Presented by Cadillac

Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (A24)

Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean (Magnolia Pictures)

Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera (XYZ Films)

Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)

A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

Best Screenplay

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh (Searchlight Pictures)

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (NEON)

May December, Samy Burch (Netflix)

R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu (IFC Films)

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer (A24)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin (NEON)

Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country (Music Box Films)

Greta Lee, Past Lives (A24)

Franz Rogowski, Passages (MUBI)

Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, The Devil (Cineverse)

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla (A24)

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

Michelle Williams, Showing Up (A24)

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Juliette Binoche, The Taste of Things (IFC Films)

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari (NEON)

Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Films)

Ryan Gosling, Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry (IFC Films)

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest (A24)

Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Charles Melton, May December (Netflix)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Focus Features)

Breakthrough Series – Under 40 minutes

Beef, Lee Sung Jin, creator; Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Jake Schreier, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, executive producers (Netflix)

High School, Clea DuVall, Sara Quin, Tegan Quin, creators; Clea Duvall, Dede Gardner, Laura Kittrell, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Quin, Tegan Quin, Carina Sposato, executive producers (Amazon Freevee)

I’m A Virgo, Boots Riley, creator; Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Marcus Gardley, Carver Karaszewski, Jharrel Jerome, Boots Riley, Rebecca Rivo, Lindsey Springer, executive producers (Prime Video)

Rain Dogs, Cash Carraway, creator; Cash Carraway, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Swarm, Donald Glover, Janine Nabers, creators; Ibra Ake, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Janine Nabers Jamal Olor, Steven Prinz, Michael Schaefer, Fam Udeorji, executive producers (Amazon Studios)

Breakthrough Series – Over 40 minutes

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Rolin Jones, creator; Mark Johnson, Rolin Jones, Anne Rice, Christopher Rice, Alan Taylor, executive producers (AMC)

Dead Ringers

Alice Birch, creator; Alice Birch, Anne Carey, Sean Durkin, Megan Ellison, Erica Kay, Ali Krug, Sue Naegle, Stacy O’Neil, David Robinson, James G. Robinson, Polly Stokes, Barbara Wall, Rachel Weisz, executive directors (Prime Video)

The English

Hugo Blick, creator; Hugo Blick, Emily Blunt, Greg Brenman, executive producers (Prime Video)

The Last of Us

Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, creators; Neil Druckmann, Craig Mazin, Rose Lam, Asad Qizilbash, Carolyn Strauss, Carter Swan, Evan Wells, executive producers; (HBO | Max)

A Small Light

Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, creator; Susanna Fogel, William Harper, Avi Nir, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Lisa Roos, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, executive producers (National Geographic)

Telemarketers

Adam Bhala Lough, Sam Lipman-Stern, directors; Nancy Abraham, Dani Bernfeld, David Gordon Green, Lisa Heller, Jody Hill, Brandon James, Sam Lipman-Stern, Adam Bhala Lough, Danny McBride, Tina Nguyen, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Greg Stewart, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with The Vampire (AMC)

Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Amazon Studios)

Jharrel Jerome, I’m A Virgo (Prime Video)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Chaske Spencer, The English (Prime Video)

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers ((Prime Video)

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)

Nominating Committee for Best Feature and Best Screenplay:

Justin Chang, Film Critic, Los Angeles Times

K. Austin Collins, Film Critic, Freelance

Jessica Kiang, Freelance Film Critic, Variety, Sight & Sound, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Criterion; International Programmer, Belfast Film Festival

Claudia Puig, President of LA Film Critics Association; NPR/KPCC’s “Film Week”

Alison Willmore, Film Critic, New York Magazine, Vulture

Nominating Committee for Best Documentary Feature:

Ben Fowlie, Executive and Artistic Director, Points North Institute

Eric Hynes, Curator of Film, Museum of the Moving Image

Karen McMullen, Festival Director + Head of Programming, Urbanworld Film Festival; Senior Programmer, DOC NYC

Sky Sitney, Co-Founder and Festival Director, DC/DOX

Abby Sun, Director of Artist Programs, International Documentary Association

Nominating Committee for Best International Feature:

Thelma Adams, Film Critic, AARP; Chair of New York Film Critics Circle

David Fear, Chief Film Critic, Rolling Stone

Jon Frosch, Reviews Editor and Film Critic, The Hollywood Reporter

Wendy Ide, Chief Film Critic, The Observer; Critic, Screen International

Guy Lodge, Film Critic, Variety, The Observer

Nominating Committee for Breakthrough Director Presented by Cadillac

Carlos Aguilar, Film Critic, Freelance

Lindsey Bahr, Film Writer, Associated Press

Lovia Gyarkye, Critic, The Hollywood Reporter

David Sims, Staff Writer, Culture, The Atlantic

Jourdain Searles, Film Critic, Freelance

Nominating Committee for Outstanding Lead Performance, Supporting Performance, and Breakthrough Performer:

Monica Castillo, Freelance Film Critic; Senior Film Programmer, Jacob Burns Film Center

Robert Daniels, Associate Editor, RogerEbert.com

Shawn Edwards, FOX-TV (Kansas City)

Tim Grierson, Senior U.S. Critic, Screen International; author, This Is How You Make a Movie

Tomris Laffly, Film Critic, New York Film Critics Circle

Nominating Committee for Breakthrough Series (Short & Long Form) and Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Judy Berman, TV Critic, TIME

Jen Chaney, TV Critic, New York Magazine, Vulture

Valerie Complex, Associate editor and film writer, Deadline

Daniel Fienberg, Chief Television Critic, The Hollywood Reporter

Melanie McFarland, TV Critic & Senior Culture Writer, Salon