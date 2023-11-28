Teo Yoo and Greta Lee in Past Lives

Celine Song’s aching tale of ambiguous connection, Past Lives, won Best Feature at last night’s Gotham Awards, held at Cipriani Wall Street. The annual awards, mounted by Filmmaker‘s publisher, The Gotham, bestowed Best Documentary to the hybrid Tunisian picture Four Daughters, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania. Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall won two awards (Best Screenplay and Best International Feature), while A.V. Rockwell won Breakthrough Director for her Sundance Grand Prize winner, A Thousand and One.

The complete list of nominees and winners (in bold) is below.

Best Feature

“Passages”

“Past Lives”

“Reality”

“Showing Up”

“A Thousand and One”

Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “Origin”

Lily Gladstone, “The Unknown Country”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

Babetida Sadjo, “Our Father, The Devil”

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand and One”

Michelle Williams, “Showing Up”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Juliette Binoche, “The Taste of Things”

Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jamie Foxx, “They Cloned Tyrone”

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Glenn Howerton, “BlackBerry”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”

Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Screenplay

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

“May December,” Samy Burch

“R.M.N.,” Cristian Mungiu

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

Best International Feature

“All of Us Strangers”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Poor Things”

“Tótem”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Documentary Feature

“20 Days in Mariupol”

“Against the Tide”

“Apolonia, Apolonia”

“Four Daughters”

“Our Body”

Breakthrough Director

Raven Jackson, “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

Georgia Oakley, “Blue Jean”

Michelle Garza Cervera, “Huesera”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

A.V. Rockwell, “A Thousand and One”

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jacob Anderson, “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Jharrel Jerome, “I’m a Virgo”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Chaske Spencer, “The English”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Breakthrough Television Over 40 Minutes

“Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire”

“Dead Ringers”

“The English”

“The Last of Us”

“A Small Light”

“Telemarketers”

Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes

“Beef”

“High School”

“I’m A Virgo”

“Rain Dogs”

“Swarm”